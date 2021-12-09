Newark, DE. (WPHL)– Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that left a 42-year-old man dead at the scene.

The incident happened at Northbound Sunset Lake Rd (SR 72) in the vicinity of Old Baltimore Pike on December 4, 2021, at approximately 2:39 a.m.

According to police, a dark-colored 4-door passenger vehicle was traveling northbound in the right lane of Sunset Lake Road just north of the Old Baltimore Pike intersection. For unknown reasons, police say, the 42-year-old Wilmington male was lying in the middle of the right-thru lane when the vehicle fatally struck the man and kept driving.

According to his daughter, the 42-year-old deceased man’s name is Ismail Hassanel. His daughter Ny Hassanel took to Instagram to ask the public for help on her father’s death.

Ismail Hassanel and his daughter Ny Hassanel

” My father was full of life. Annoying, loud, funny, understanding, and even though he has his faults, he was still my dad Ny Hassanel said. He was struck by a car and left to die on the side of the road, I understand it maybe an accident by they didn’t stop or call for help.”

This collision remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information on the vehicle involved is asked to contact Sgt. Alexander at 302-365-8484. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.