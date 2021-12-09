Newark, DE. (WPHL)– Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that left a 42-year-old man dead at the scene.
The incident happened at Northbound Sunset Lake Rd (SR 72) in the vicinity of Old Baltimore Pike on December 4, 2021, at approximately 2:39 a.m.
According to police, a dark-colored 4-door passenger vehicle was traveling northbound in the right lane of Sunset Lake Road just north of the Old Baltimore Pike intersection. For unknown reasons, police say, the 42-year-old Wilmington male was lying in the middle of the right-thru lane when the vehicle fatally struck the man and kept driving.
According to his daughter, the 42-year-old deceased man’s name is Ismail Hassanel. His daughter Ny Hassanel took to Instagram to ask the public for help on her father’s death.
” My father was full of life. Annoying, loud, funny, understanding, and even though he has his faults, he was still my dad Ny Hassanel said. He was struck by a car and left to die on the side of the road, I understand it maybe an accident by they didn’t stop or call for help.”
This collision remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information on the vehicle involved is asked to contact Sgt. Alexander at 302-365-8484. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.