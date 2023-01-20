After a month of celebrations and holidays, January is the time to focus on resolutions and being the best version of you.

For many people, January is also the time to put away the drinks and try to be booze-free.

Recovery Advocate, Marci Hopkins, and local business owner, Drew Davis of Gem Life Collective joined us on the show this morning to talk about the “sober curious” movement, and preview their upcoming event.

The collaborative “Sip and Sign” event will on January 26th from 6-8 p.m. at Gem Life Bar in Collingswood, NJ.

You can find more about Marci here, and buy a copy of Chaos to Clarity here.

You can find information about Gem Life + Bar here.