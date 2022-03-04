PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A man who was high on heroin when he crashed his car into a New Jersey gas station, killing three people, has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison.

Jason Vanderee, 32, of Vernon, will receive credit for the nearly three years he’s already served, but will still need to serve about 20 more years before he becomes eligible for parole under the sentence imposed Thursday. He had pleaded guilty last November to three counts of aggravated manslaughter stemming from the February 2019 crash in Wayne.

Jon Warbeck, 50, of Fair Lawn, and his 17-year-old son, Luke, who were getting gas at the station, and Lovedeep Fatra, 22, who was working the pump, were all killed in the crash. Vanderee was not injured.

Before being sentenced Thursday, Vanderee said he was sorry for the crash and took responsibility for his actions, saying his drug addiction has ruined his life.