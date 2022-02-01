BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A former resident of New Jersey has taken an expected plea agreement stemming from a car crash at Acadia National Park that killed three people.

Praneeth Manubolu, 30, pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of manslaughter, two counts of operating under the influence and one count of unsafe operation of a motor vehicle on Monday. The crash happened early in the morning of Aug. 31, 2019, when Manobolu had been living in New Jersey on a student visa.

The crash killed three passengers in Manubolu’s car. They were Lenny Fuchs, 36, Laura Leong, 30, and Zeeshan Mohammed, 27. They were all residents of New York City.

Manubolu faces up to eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the manslaughter counts. He had been scheduled for trial later this month but his attorney, Walt McKee, filed a motion last month seeking a change of plea hearing.