Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed the identity of the female victim who was fatally struck by a large piece of metal debris on I-95, on Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police say 33-year-old Caramia Panichelli was driving on I-95 near mile post 20.1, when a large piece of metal debris pierced the driver side windshield of the 2014 Subaru Impreza she was driving.

Panichelli suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced at the scene.

Anyone who may have witness the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police’s Philadelphia Station at 215-452-5216.