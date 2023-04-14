The 2023 Kentucky Derby is less than a month away!

And if you’re still looking for some fashion and party inspiration, there’s an event coming up that will get you right in the spirit.

Rosalie Wayne and Van Cleve Bridal & Evening Wear are hosting a Dressing for Derby Day luncheon and fashion show on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m.

This morning Nancy Ahlum, Events director and principal stylist at Van Cleve, and Michele Gargiulo Wine & Beverage Director of Fearless Restaurants, joined us on the show to give us fashion and drink ideas for Derby day.

You can find out more information and buy tickets for Derby Day, here.