PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPHL) — The Drexel University community is mourning the loss of one their student athletes.

In a statement sent out to the Drexel Community, University officials announced the death of undergraduate student and men’s basketball athlete, Terrence Butler, after he was found dead in an on-campus apartment.

According to Drexel University’s website, Terrence was a rising junior studying in the College of Engineering and a Forward on the Men’s basketball team.

Terrence was a native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and was signed to Drexel University from his high school, Bishop McNamara in Forestville, Maryland.

As a junior in high school, Terrence averaged 17.8 points per game, and was named Bishop McNamara’s MVP in 2019.

During his time at Drexel University, he was named on the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll, twice.

Terrence leaves behind his mother, father, and two sisters, who both play college basketball in the United States.

At this time the cause of death is not known.

“On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence’s family, friends, and teammates. In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community,” said a portion of the statement from the university.

If students need counseling services, the University announced that counseling professionals may be reached at 215-895-1415, during regular businesses hours and 215-416-3337, after hours. You may also email at counsel@drexel.edu. or visit the Creese Student Center, Suite 201. Employees can contact the Employee Assistance Program, for support.