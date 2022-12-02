(PHL17) — Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees says he’s ‘fine” after reports surfaced of a video appearing to show Brees getting struck by lightning.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Early Friday morning, a video went viral on Twitter showing Drew appearing to possibly get struck by lightning during a a commercial for the PointsBet Sportsbook.

Brees debunked the rumors, tweeting, “The lightning must’ve thought I was wearing a Falcons jersey, that’s why it tried to get me. I’m fine…Who Dat!”

ESPN Saints reporter Katherine Terrell also tweeted, “I just texted Drew Brees. He said he’s good and that he did not get struck by lightning,” and Saints reporter Nick Underhill tweeted about Brees, saying: “he’s fine.”

PointsBet Sportsbook tweeted a statement, “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment.”

The viral video shows the thunderbolt hit the ground, sending Brees and others on set running away in a hurry. The video was recorded in Catumbo, Venuzuela, an area known for its thunderstorm activity.

PointsBet Sportsbook then tweeted a video of Drew Brees confirming that this was all a publicity stunt, announcing that they are giving away “Free lightening bets to all customers this weekend.”

So despite the deceiving look of the video and tweets, Drew Brees did not get struck by lightning.