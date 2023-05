Are you looking to make some extra dough?

This sweet gig from an New Jersey online Casino called PlayStar wants to pay you $1000 to taste test donuts from America’s most popular brands.

In this role, the Donut Tester would eat donuts from Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Tim Hortons, take insta-worth pictures, and write reviews in order to find out which chain takes the cake (Pun intended).

Interested? You can sign up to be an official donut tester, here.

Applicants must be over 21+.