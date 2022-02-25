Dr. William Hite will resign his post as Superintendent of the Philadelphia School District at the end of the school year after ten years on the job. Hite took a district that was on the brink of insolvency and under control of the state and helped make it financially stable once again. The moves did not come without pushback however and Hite and the district came under fire for closing more than 20 schools and cutting hundreds of positions. Hite says the cuts were necessary but adds the timing may have been too abrupt.

“Unfortunately, we had to cut everything in order to keep the cuts away from the classroom and in hindsight, I would have probably approached that differently and perhaps increased the numbers of children in class as opposed to cutting all those critically important resources and programs that many of our young people had,” said Hite.

Hite says he does look back with pride on collaborations that have helped reduce the digital divide in poorer communities in the city as well maintaining a working relationship over the years with the school labor unions. He will now move into the role of CEO of Knowledge Works, a non-profit focused on individual learning and will continue to be based in Philadelphia. He says working with students on every level is what he will miss the most.

“That was what I thought I would miss as you moved out of coaching and as I moved out of teaching and I moved out of leading a school,” added Hite. “That’s why I have a student advisory group that’s why I get into schools on a weekly basis, it’s no question it will be, I will miss the students most.”