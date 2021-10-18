Dr. Amber Karwacki Shares Safety Tips for Your Furry Friends During Halloween

PHL17 News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With Halloween just two weeks away we can’t forget about our furry friends.

Dr. Amber Karwacki, a partner doctor at Heart +Paw, stops by to share some safety tips to make sure your pets stay safe during the holiday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story