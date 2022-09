Did you know the best town for donuts in New Jersey is ‘America’s Greatest Family Resort’…Ocean City? One of the town’s signature spots is Ward’s. It’s a family-owned business that has been serving homemade donuts for over 80 years. Their display cases are full of yummy pastries plus rows upon rows of donuts behind the counter.

PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan joins us live from Wards Pastry with the details.