Philadelphia Police Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in Quinn’s II Irish Pub on Saturday night.

Police responded to the shooting on Saturday, January 7th at 9:51 p.m. on the 7500 block of Frankford avenue where they found 2 victims.

Police say the 1st victim was 42-year-old black male with multiple gunshots to the head.

Medics pronounced the victim on the scene at 10:08 p.m.

The victim was later identified as Acey Reavis from Overbrook Park.

The 2nd victim was found inside with gunshot wounds on the stomach and left arm.

He was taken to Temple University hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the tip line at 215.686.TIPS (8477).