Philadelphia (WPHL)- An investigation is underway after a double shooting left one teen dead and another injured in South Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of McClellan Street at approximately 5:15 pm Saturday.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was shot twice in his ribs. He was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:03 pm, police say.

A 16-year-old was shot three times, police say, in his arm, shoulder, and leg. He was taken in a private vehicle to Methodist Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

At this time, authorities say there have been no arrests made.