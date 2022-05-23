Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two teens were shot multiple times in Philadelphia Point Breeze neighborhood Saturday.

The incident happened on the 1400 block of S. 23rd Street around 9:46 pm.

According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot five times throughout the body. Police rushed the boy to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where doctors listed him in critical condition.

Another 18-year-old boy was shot in the wrist and shoulder. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital by police, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

Police say the suspect is described to be wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and black pants driving black Honda SUV.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

