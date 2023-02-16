A man is dead and a woman is left wounded after an early morning shooting in Kensington.

Police say the shooting occurred at 4:55 a.m. on the 100 block of East Westmoreland Street.

A 34-year-old Hispanic man was found suffering from gunshots to the abdomen and back.

The second victim was a 33-year-old female who suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Police say the 34-year-old man may have been driving a white van, which was found with bullet holes in it.

Picture from Police Scene

Police transported both victims to Temple University Hospital, and the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m. The 33year-old is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

No weapon recovered has been recovered and the investigation is ongoing with the Homicide Detectives Division.