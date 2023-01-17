Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting at the City Market Deli that left two men fighting for their lives in the hospital.

The shooting occurred at 12:50 p.m. on the 2200 Block of Broad Street at the City Market Deli.

The 1st victim is a 42-year-old black male who was shot once in the head.

The 2nd victim is a 39-year-old black male who was shot twice in the left thigh.

Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Philadelphia Police were unable to tell PHL17 whether the shooting occurred inside the deli or outside, since detectives were still investigating on the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.