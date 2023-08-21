The act of taking out the trash can be confusing, whether you are trying to figure out which materials are recyclable, which items go in the trash versus the recycle bin, or just getting overwhelmed with too many rules from your trash company.

This morning, Brent Bell, Waste Management’s Vice President of Recycling joined us on the show to help clear up some of the confusion and help us all become better recyclers.

Watch the full interview above.

You can find more tips and information about Waste Management, here.