Allentown, PA (WPHL)- Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will open to the public on May 13, 2022, for its 139th season.

The park is located at 4000 Dorney Park Rd, Allentown, PA and will open its gates at 11:00 am and close at 7:00 pm.

The Dorney Park side of the amusement park will open Friday, while the Wildwater Kingdom will officially be available to the public on May 28.

“At Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, we strive to provide season-long entertainment for our guests through a variety of experiences,” said Michael Fehnel, general manager. “Between our exciting lineup of events, classic rides, Planet Snoopy, water park fun and dining options, there’s something for everyone, every day of the season.”

The Amusement park release their full event lineups:

Opening Day (Friday, May 13): The season kicks off with your favorite rides, food, shows and more.

Season Pass Preview for Wildwater Kingdom (Sunday, May 22): Be the first to experience the splashtastic fun by being a season passholder. Among the many benefits, you’ll get to visit Wildwater Kingdom on this exclusive Season Passholder Preview Day, six days before it opens to the public for the 2022 season.

(Sunday, May 22): Be the first to experience the splashtastic fun by being a season passholder. Among the many benefits, you’ll get to visit Wildwater Kingdom on this exclusive Season Passholder Preview Day, six days before it opens to the public for the 2022 season. Wildwater Kingdom Opening Day (May 28): Get outside and jump into a water lover’s paradise, the coolest place to slide, splash, chill and dine.

(May 28): Get outside and jump into a water lover’s paradise, the coolest place to slide, splash, chill and dine. Fourth of July Celebration (July 4): When night falls, stay for an Independence Day event that will knock your sparklers off with an impressive display of holiday fireworks. Witness an exhilarating fanfare of radiant bursts and brilliant shimmers complemented by a patriotic soundtrack set to begin at approximately 9 p.m.

(July 4): When night falls, stay for an Independence Day event that will knock your sparklers off with an impressive display of holiday fireworks. Witness an exhilarating fanfare of radiant bursts and brilliant shimmers complemented by a patriotic soundtrack set to begin at approximately 9 p.m. Grand Carnivale (July 23 – August 7): Come experience how the world kicks up its heels at our day-to-night, larger-than-life, global celebration. King Carl Nivale, Queen Cara Nivale, and their Royal Court are your hosts on a worldwide expedition. Enjoy amazing high-energy live music, delicious international food, lively games and unique crafts.

(July 23 – August 7): Come experience how the world kicks up its heels at our day-to-night, larger-than-life, global celebration. King Carl Nivale, Queen Cara Nivale, and their Royal Court are your hosts on a worldwide expedition. Enjoy amazing high-energy live music, delicious international food, lively games and unique crafts. Halloween Haunt (select nights, September 16 – October 29): Every corner is cursed with haunted scare mazes, scare zones and live (or maybe not live) entertainment. Hordes of hungry zombies and blood-thirsty vampires eagerly await you – i.e. their next meal. Add our world-class thrill rides that instill a brand of fear all their own and you’ve got an extreme, supreme Halloween event.

(select nights, September 16 – October 29): Every corner is cursed with haunted scare mazes, scare zones and live (or maybe not live) entertainment. Hordes of hungry zombies and blood-thirsty vampires eagerly await you – i.e. their next meal. Add our world-class thrill rides that instill a brand of fear all their own and you’ve got an extreme, supreme Halloween event. The Great Pumpkin Fest (Saturdays and Sundays, September 17 – October 30): Hop on your tractor, pirate ship or witch’s broom and hurry on over for a super-sized festival of all things fall at Dorney Park’s Great Pumpkin Fest. We’ve got a full harvest of fall-tastic fun for everyone with games, activities and just a speck of spooky for pint-sized ghosts and goblins.

If you would like unlimited access to the park, Wildwater Kingdom, live shows, and events, you can purchase a season pass on the Dorney Park website.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc