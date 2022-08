If you need a bike repaired, there’s a 13-year-old in Paoli who can fix it. 7th-grade student Dom Pecora started his own bicycle repair business during the pandemic. And his mission is to give a bike to anyone who needs or wants one. PHL17’s Alex Butler went to his garage to check it out! Get more info at domfixesbikes.com.

