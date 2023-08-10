TRENTON, Nj (WPHL)– An Essex County physician has lost his medical license after an investigation revealed that he had sexual relations with a patient who later had his child in 1986.

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs announced the medical board investigation into allegations stating that Dr. Jashvant Amin, an internist and hematologist in Orange, NJ, had sexual relations with a cognitively impaired patient, who had a previous brain injury.

“According to the Consent Order filed by the medical board, the investigation found “uncontroverted evidence” that Amin engaged in professional and sexual misconduct and lacks the “good moral character” required to serve as a healthcare professional in New Jersey.”, said the statement from AG Platkin’s office.

Under the terms of the Consent Order, Amin is permanently barred from reapplying for a medical license in the state of New Jersey, he is prohibited from entering his former medical offices when patients may be present, prohibited from engaging in any patient contact, and prohibited from rendering medical care which includes prescribing or dispensing medications of any kind.

As grounds from revoking Amin’s medical license, the Board cited that that he violated professional laws and regulations and engaged in gross and repeated acts of negligence, malpractice, or incompetence that damaged or endangered the life, health, welfare, and safety of a person.

“For any physician to engage in sexual activity with a patient is a serious breach of professional ethics, but it is especially egregious when the misconduct involves a patient compromised by a cognitive impairment,” said Attorney General Platkin. “No one who visits a healthcare provider in this state should ever have to worry about being exploited in this way. The revocation of this doctor’s medical license demonstrates our commitment to protecting the public from abuse at the hands of medical professionals.”

“Dr. Amin violated a core principle of medicine by sexually exploiting an extremely vulnerable patient entrusted to his care,” said Cari Fais, Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. “There is no place in the medical profession for this kind of predatory conduct, and I commend the Board for taking action to permanently revoke his license to practice in New Jersey.”

The investigation came to light when the patient’s son, who is now an adult, filed a complaint against Amin. Through interviews, documentation that proved that the patient became pregnant at the time of being Amin’s patient, and DNA evidence, the results confirmed the complainant was Amin’s biological son.