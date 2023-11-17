If you’ve ever been to a wedding you likely know that the beer options are mediocre at best.

Well, Dock Street Brewery in Philadelphia, is taking things into their own hands by making a beer that simultaneously tastes delicious and celebrates love through symbolism.

Renata Vesey, Creative Director at Dock Street Brewing, and Sarah McMeekin, Artist, joined us on the PHL17 Patio to talk about the Wedding Beer and Dock Street’s Pie Drive initiative.

Now through November 22nd, Dock Street Brewing is hosting a pizza pie drive with 20% of the profits going to the Eliza Shirley House. If you are interested in donating, click HERE, purchase a $20 pizza, leave a nice note, and wait for your donation to be dropped off on Thanksgiving day.

The ‘Wedding Beer’ is made with Champagne Yeast, Lemon Verbena, Orange Blossom Honey, Rosehips, Lemon peel, and Sage, which each hold their own value and symbolism for love.

Lemon Verbena : Symbolizes hope, optimism, and new beginnings.

: Symbolizes hope, optimism, and new beginnings. Orange Blossom Honey : Orange Blossoms were first used in relation to a wedding by Queen Victoria, who had them embroidered onto her wedding dress as well as wearing a crown of fresh orange blossoms in her hair. Ever since then Orange Blossoms have been considered a harbinger of good luck, health, and fertility, and have been adopted as a sign of eternal love.

: Believed to symbolize “waiting for true love.” Lemon Peel: In Rome, Egypt, and China, the lemon tree has long been considered a valuable luxury and a symbol of prosperity.

Just like the ingredients, the label art also has specific symbolic art features.

Birds Nest with Eggs : Symbolizes a safe + happy home. Eggs symbolize family or shared endeavors.

: Symbolizes a safe + happy home. Eggs symbolize family or shared endeavors. Orange Blossoms : Pays Homage to Queen Victoria and symbolizes good luck, health, and fertility, and a sign of eternal love.

: Symbolizes tying the knot. The Robins Egg Blue : Symbolizes the “Something Blue,” and ties in the ‘Birds Nest With Eggs’ symbolism.

: Symbolizes the “Something Blue,” and ties in the ‘Birds Nest With Eggs’ symbolism. The Sheaves of Wheat : Signifies a good harvest, fertility, and closeness to the Earth and her resources.

: Signifies a good harvest, fertility, and closeness to the Earth and her resources. Waxing Crescent Moon : Represents growth and fertility.

: Represents growth and fertility. Pomegranate : Has a strong association with Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, as well as Hera, the Greek goddess of marriage and childbirth.

: Has a strong association with Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, as well as Hera, the Greek goddess of marriage and childbirth. Quince : Symbolizing the Goddess of love, which appears in a lot of Renaissance artwork.

: Symbolizing the Goddess of love, which appears in a lot of Renaissance artwork. Ero s: Symbolizes the god of love and carnal desire.

s: Symbolizes the god of love and carnal desire. Champagne Flutes : Symbolize the spirit of celebration, and represent the use of 100% Champagne Yeast in this wheat beer.

: Symbolize the spirit of celebration, and represent the use of 100% Champagne Yeast in this wheat beer. Honeybees: Symbolize focus, dedication, hard work, teamwork, generosity, and prosperity.