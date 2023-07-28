PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) The end of Shark Week is almost here but if you’re looking for some last minute ways to celebrate, a fan-favorite brewery in Philadelphia is making some ‘JAWsome’ cocktails.

With drink names like the ‘Kingcuda’, ‘Blood in Water’, ‘Jello-O-Shark’, and ‘Shallow Waters’, Dock Street Beer is surely getting in the Shark Week mood.

Ranging between $3- 14, you’ll surely want to make your way to Dock Street and try some of these ‘soFISHticated’ cocktails.

Dock Street Brewing Company is Philadelphia’s award-winning woman-owned and operated craft brewery founded in 1985.

You can order these drinks and much more at both Dock Street locations on either 1229 N Front Street in Fishtown or 2118 Washington Avenue in Point Breeze.