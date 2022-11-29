Photo credit: McDonald’s

How does free McDonald’s for life sound?

Although it sounds too good to be true, the legendary McDonald’s McGold card would give you just that.

Just in time for the holidays McDonalds has just announced it will be bringing back the McGold cards as part of it’s “SZN of Sharing: a first-of-its kind holiday celebration happening exclusively on the McDonald’s App”.

Every purchase on the McDonald’s App will give you an entry to win the McGold card, “not just for you, but also three of your besties, too (because as true fans know, McDonald’s just tastes better when shared)”

McDonalds previously gave away one McGold card in 2018 as part of a sweepstakes and the card was estimated to be worth over $50,000. The McGold card will entitle the winner to 2 meals per week for 50 years.

The offical rules state, McDonalds fans in the U.S can enter to win the McGold card on the McDonalds app December 5th-25th.

And if the chance to win McDonalds for life isn’t enough.. McDonalds is also offering “Festive Food Deals” all throughout December and doing exclusive McDonalds merch drops on December 7th and 14th.

Photo credit: McDonald’s

So this holiday season make sure to download the McDonalds app and try your luck!