Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Well if you love hot chocolate and want to have a fun time, East Passyunk is having a Hot Chocolate Crawl this upcoming Saturday, December 10th. PHL17’s Alex Butler visited this morning to give us a preview and tell us all about this deliciously fun-filled event.
Participating locations include:
- B2 Cafe
- Black and Brew
- Cantina los Caballitos
- Creme Brulee Bistro
- Essen Bakery
- Favors and Flavors
- Flannel
- Ground Up Coffee
- Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse
- Lucky13 Pub
- Milk Jawn
- Philly Passyunk Bagels
- Pistolas del Sur
- Stogie Joe’s
You can find more information on Visit East Passyunk.