Amidst the tragic cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, many people are springing to action to learn CPR and to understand what causes cardiac arrests.

This morning on the show we spoke to the American Heart Association about the value of learning CPR, talked to a CPR survivor, and got a CPR demo.

Dr. Vigilance, president of Philadelphia’s American Heart Association, and Stephanie Austin, CPR survivor, spoke to us about CPR awareness and the importance to learn.

If you are bystander and see someone in cardiac arrest, here are the steps you should take:

Call 911 and put phone on speaker so you can talk to the operator Put the heel of one hand in the center of the chest and place your other hands on top Push hard and fast in the center of the chest until help arrives Push about 100-120 compressions per minute, same tempo as the song Stayin’ Alive

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital in the U.S each year. But only 46% of bystanders know how to perform CPR.

The American Heart Association urges everyone to take 90 seconds to learn CPR, you never know when you might need to save a life.

You can find out more information here, and learn how to do CPR here.