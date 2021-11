Doing some last minute Thanksgiving shopping?

You might not be able to find cranberry sauce anymore. The CEO of Ocean Spray is issuing the warning.

He told Bloomberg Radio, the company has been forced to use different cans because of supply chains.

If you prefer the iconic cranberry jellied sauce in a can, you may need to settle for a fresh version.

According to Adweek, 67 million cans are sold between Thanksgiving and Christmas.