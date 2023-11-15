The Camden County Board of Commissioners is accepting nominations for the Camden County Freedom Medal.

The Medal which honors the late Dr. Martin Luther King celebrates a Camden County citizen who has made a significant contribution to the Camden County community.

“Each year, we honor extraordinary Camden County citizens who have contributed their time and effort to better their communities while exemplifying those ideals indicative of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli, Jr.

The nominee must have the following qualifications:

Must be a resident of Camden County.

Must have made a specific contribution directed to his/her community that, over time, has made a significant, tangible improvement benefitting the people of the community.

Accomplishments must be based strictly on volunteer work, excluding any remuneration.

Those who wish to nominate a Camden County resident for the medal must do the following:

Must submit a 300-word essay; specifically supporting the nominee’s accomplishments, including all relevant details, of the period of time spent on the community’s service and the measurable impact on the community.

The essay must be attached to this nomination form, including any accompanying reference information available on the specific services provided by the nominee.

Must avoid any reference to the nominee’s professional career.

Past medal recipients are not eligible.

The review committee will determine the 2024 award recipients who will be honored at a reception ceremony.

All applications and supporting documents must be received by the review committee no later than Dec. 8, 2023.

All successful nominees will be posted on www.camdencounty.com and notified by mail by the end of December.

“We encourage you to nominate someone you know who embodies the dream and actions of Martin Luther King, Jr. for this prestigious award,” Cappelli said.

All nominations are due no later than December 8, 2023 and you can either submit the form online, HERE, or mail it to the Division of Special Events located at 1301 Park Boulevard

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.