February is National Pet Dental Health Month, and just like brushing your own teeth, it’s important to pay attention to your pet’s dental hygiene!

Dr. Craig L. McLahan and Dr. Kelly A. Crawford from Bridgeport Veterinary Hospital joined us on the show this morning to talk about the importance of pet dental health and give us a brushing demo on our new furry friend, Huckleberry.

“Your pet’s teeth are no different than ours, they have nerves, blood supply, and it’s important to their overall health”, said Dr. McLahan



Signs your pets dental health may be worsening:

Excessive drooling

Dropping food more often than usual

Trouble chewing

Redness along gums

Bleeding when brushing teeth

According to Dr. Crawford, you should be brushing your pet’s teeth at least once a day, “but if you can manage to do it at least 3 times a week, you are still making a positive impact.”, Dr. Crawford said.

Tips to start brushing your pets teeth:

Let them get acclimated

Dip a treat into their tooth paste and let them eat it

Try to get inside their mouth

Start brushing the outside of their teeth

If toothbrush is too difficult, you can also use a cloth or rag to get rid of plaque

During the month of February, Bridgeport Veterinary Hospital is offering a 20% discount on all dental cleanings.

You can find more information about Bridgeport Veterinary Hospital, here.