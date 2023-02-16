

Disney is celebrating its 100th birthday with a new exhibit opening in Philadelphia this Saturday, February 18th.

Disney 100: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute will feature more than 250 rarely seen artworks, artifacts, costumes props, and other memorabilia. The exhibition will show will give you special behind the scene glimpses into the the creation of Disney’s most popular characters, such as Mickey Mouse.

You will be able to reimerse yourself into the classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to newer additions made by Pixar and Star wars.

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited the Franklin Institue this morning to give us a preview.

You can buy tickets and get more information, here