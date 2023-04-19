Have you ever wanted a candle that smelled like Ramen noodles? Well how about pot roast, pickles, a bookstore, a Sunday newspaper, a basketball, and so much more?

Dio Candle Company located in Colorado makes over 300 unique candle scents that will either unlock a memory from your childhood, make you scrunch your nose and cringe, or just make you say wow.

A few weeks ago we did a story on PHL17 Morning news talking about Dio’s unique Ramen Noodles Candle. Well… Dio Candle Company saw the video and decided to send us a package full of all their most outrageous and unique candle scents for us to smell on air.

I think it’s safe to say we were impressed! So if you’re looking for a candle to spice up the smell of your home, buy a unique gift for a friend (or worst enemy), we highly recommend checking out Dio Candle Company.

Dio Candle Company was started in 2016 by Michael Diodata, a local Northeast Philadelphia native, and his wife Natasha. Growing their small business each and every day, Michael and Natasha pride themselves on “creating unique, scentsationally-accurate soy candles and wax melts with adorable names and graphic labels ‘.

You can check out Dio’s candle collection and make a purchase, here.