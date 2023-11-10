Winter is almost here and that means it’s time for Philadelphia’s best winter activities to begin.

Dilworth Park Ice Skating Rink is open starting today, Friday, November 10 up until February 25, 2024.

Admission is $6 for children, 10 and younger, and $9 for adults. Skate rental is $10 per person and discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets are slotted for 90 minutes of skating time. You can view skating session times and purchase tickets, HERE.

If you need a place to relax and grab a bite to eat after ice skating, the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin is the perfect place to rest your feet, eat some seasonal dishes in a warm and cozy atmosphere, and find tasty cocktails at the bar. Toasty fire pits are available outside at no additional charge.

“Each year we reopen is a reminder of just how important this tradition is to our community as well as our late founder, Dr. Richard H. Rothman,” said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, Ph.D., MBA, “We’re thrilled to continue to support this community initiative and look forward to another exciting season here at the Rothman Rink and Cabin.”

PHL17’s Alex Butler laced up her skates and hit the ice to give us a preview of the all of the winter festivities.