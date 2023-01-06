If one of your new year’s resolutions is to eat healthier, you’re not alone.

With so many diets, food options, and opinions, it’s hard knowing where to start.

Weiss markets dietician, Lyndi Weland, joined us the show to give us some easy recipes and tips for eating healthier all year.

Slow cooker chipotle chicken and sweet potato taco recipe:

Chicken breast

Chipotle salsa

Sweet potatoes

Avocado Ranch bagged salad kit

Peel and cut sweet potatoes Throw chicken, sweet potatoes, and salsa into slow crockpot for 2 1/2 hours on high or, 4 hours on low Cut chicken once it’s done cooking Garnish with salad topping Put it all on a tortilla

You can find more recipes and buy the ingredients she mentioned here.