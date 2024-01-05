If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Montgomery County, you may be in for some big bucks.

The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that two Scratch-Off tickets worth $3 million each were sold in Montgomery County.

Both scratch-off tickets are part of the Ho Ho Holiday 100X game.

The winning tickets were sold at GIANT on 1760 Dekalb Pike in Blue Bell, and at the Wawa at 1906 Swamp Pike in Gilbertsville.

Each retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

PA lottery wants to remind players that Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date, so make sure to check your ticket and claim the prize as soon as possible.

If you have a winning ticket, sign the back of the ticket and call 1-800-692-7481.