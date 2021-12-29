World Locations (WPHL)- McDonald’s is looked upon as the King of the fast-food industry. Many Americans, however, blamed the franchise for making people obese according to documentaries such as “Super Size Me,” which highlighted that eating McDonald’s for a month can cause severe issues for your health. To McDonald’s credit, they implemented many healthy choices to their menu over the years.

Despite the bad, McDonald’s still made roughly 22 billion in 2021 in total revenue, according to Macrotrends.

Considering everything you know about the restaurant, will you go inside and enjoy a meal if they had a complete makeover in terms of building design? Well across the globe there are McDonald’s that do not look like the one in your neighborhood.

Here are eight amazing looking McDonalds across the globe that you probably never seen:

ufo mcdonald's (date unknown, possibly early 90's)



roswell, nm



active pic.twitter.com/INbBzAhok4 — nonstandard mcdonald's (@nonstandardmcd) September 7, 2020

ridout tea garden mcdonald's (1990's)



queenstown, singapore



active



submission by @marklincadet pic.twitter.com/T2n8KuOqdD — nonstandard mcdonald's (@nonstandardmcd) July 11, 2020

fuel station + mcdonald's (2012)



batumi, georgia



active pic.twitter.com/ves1L1uCCs — nonstandard mcdonald's (@nonstandardmcd) July 8, 2020

art deco mcdonald's (date unknown)



clifton hill, melbourne, australia



active pic.twitter.com/tEM2FLTrg6 — nonstandard mcdonald's (@nonstandardmcd) September 3, 2020

giant happy meal mcdonald's (early 1990's)



dallas, tx



deceased (remodeled) pic.twitter.com/tDYhYGFips — nonstandard mcdonald's (@nonstandardmcd) October 12, 2020

dallas zoo mcdonald's (date unknown)



dallas, tx



active pic.twitter.com/ucaJ139CZ7 — nonstandard mcdonald's (@nonstandardmcd) September 28, 2020

long island mcdonald's (1995)



mattituck, long island, ny



active pic.twitter.com/os5hIFOnQ8 — nonstandard mcdonald's (@nonstandardmcd) October 30, 2020

Which one would you like to see in the Tri-State area?

