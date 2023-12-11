Christmastime is almost here and if you’re looking to buy jewelry for someone special in your life, a new study has narrowed down the most popular gemstones in America.

As Marilyn Monroe famously sang in 1949, most Americans agree that “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend”.

According to Google Search Data, research shows that Diamonds had an average number of 370,061 searches throughout the year. Moissanite which is a budget-friendly alternative to the diamond had 277,880 searches. Pearl followed closely behind with 211,062, Emerald with 175,145, Opal with 161,870, Moonstone with 154,950, Sapphire with 140,060, Turquoise with 113,108, Ruby with 104,743, and Aquamarine with 90,374.

Throughout the past five years, moissanite showed a 131% surge in online popularity, standing out as the second most sought-after gemstone, with significant interest in moissanite rings, necklaces, and earrings.

“This study underscores the ever-evolving gemstone market by highlighting the significance of diamonds, along with the growing fascination with alternatives like moissanite. As Christmas shoppers increasingly seek sustainable and budget-friendly options, moissanite stands out as a brilliant choice that not only dazzles but also leaves you confidence in your purchase.”, said a spokesperson from jewelry experts, Mark Broumand.

People living in Pennsylvania were most interested in Diamonds, Moissanite, and Pearls.