Detroit-style pizza causing a buzz in North Philly

A pizza shop in North Philadelphia is shaking things up with Detroit-style pies. Down North Pizza not only makes delicious pizza, wings and fries, but it also provides career opportunities for formerly incarcerated people.

The square, Detroit-style pizza comes with the sauce on top. Down North’s sauce or as they call it Norf sauce is a spicy marinara.

The North Philadelphia shop is located at 2804 W. Lehigh Ave. Hours are noon to “sold out” Thursday to Sunday.

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian stopped by to talk to Owner Muhammad Abdul-Hadid and chef Mike Carter.