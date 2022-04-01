Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia police announced Friday the detours for Saturday’s 39th memorial Murphy Cup Regatta event.

The 39th Memorial Murphy Cup Regatta will be held on the Schuylkill River on April 2, 2022.

The Kelly Drive will be detoured in both directions from Strawberry Mansion Bridge to Fountain Green Drive from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm, police say.

Southbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up the Strawberry Mansion ramp to Reservoir Drive, south on Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive, and back onto Kelly Drive.

Northbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up Fountain Green Drive to Reservoir Drive and north Reservoir Drive back to Kelly Drive.

Police say efficient detour signs will be posted along the route, and delays should be minimal.