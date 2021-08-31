Destructive Ida to Bring Flooding and Severe Weather to Delaware Valley

Even the remnants of Ida will pack a punch as it passes through the Mid-Atlantic region Wednesday. Considerable flash and urban flooding is the main threat especially north and west of 95, with severe storms possible in southern portions of the region as well.

A Flash Flood watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will result in widespread 2 to 5 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts likely exceeding 6 inches. Combined with saturated grounds and swollen water bodies, flash flooding could be significant.

Several gauges are forecast to reach flood stage in our area. As confidence in rainfall totals increases, more gauges may be forecast to go into flood.

Water is likely to cover the roads, especially in low-lying areas. Flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and poor drainage areas is likely in the areas of heaviest rain. Moderate to major flooding is possible along some main stem rivers, and roads and structures near these rivers may be flooded.

Some severe thunderstorms are possible, mainly across southern New Jersey and Delmarva. The main threats from thunderstorms are damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. The most likely time frame for this is late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.