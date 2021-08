A man from Saint Louis has created a dating website with just one eligible bachelor … himself. Colin O’Brien created it last week to meet new people and go on more dates. “Date Colin O’Brien dot com” includes his weight and tax bracket as well as testimonials from his mom and failed romantic flings. There is even a merchandise section selling t-shirts and stickers. O’Brien says he’s already heard from nearly 200 women and has 13 dates lined up.

