Former City Councilmember and current mayoral candidate, Derek Green, is dropping out of the race for Philadelphia Mayor.

Early Thursday afternoon, Green announced he will be suspending his campaign.

“It was an honor and privilege to run for mayor of my hometown, with the hope of restoring pride in the birthplace of our country.”, said Green. “Words cannot adequately express the appreciation I have for my family, supporters, and campaign staff, who have been by my side throughout this journey. What we were able to accomplish together on this campaign was significant, and I look forward to continuing that work as a citizen.”

This comes just days after his running mate, Maria Quiñones Sánchez, suspended her campaign.

Green expressed his concern for the future of Philadelphia, and urged voters to choose a leader who will guide the city through its greatest struggles.

“The challenges we face are enormous, but I believe that we, as Philadelphians, have the capacity to put aside our differences and meet these challenges head on. That effort will start with a mayor who leads with empathy and with an intense resolve to never give up, no matter how difficult the path may be.”

As a Philadelphian born and raised, Green expressed his love for the city and promised to continue working to make the city better for generations to come.

“Philadelphia is the greatest city in the world. Grit is in our DNA. And while it pains me that I will not be able to serve as our 100th mayor, know that it will not deter me from working to ensure I leave it better than I found it; For my son Julian, and for future generations of Philadelphians.”

The current Mayoral Candidates are Jeff Brown, Judge James DeLeon, Allan Domb, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker, Rebecca Rhynhart, and David Oh.

PHL17 will be hosting a Mayoral Forum on April 18th from 7:30-9 p.m. moderated by our very own Jennifer Lewis-Hall.

Join us live to hear the Mayoral candidates speak on the top issues that matter most to you.