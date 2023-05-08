The Deptford community is mourning after the devasting loss of one of their beloved officers.

After a long battle fighting for his life, 27-year-old Officer Robert “Bobby” Shisler has died.

In a press release by the Deptford Township Police Department, Chief Officer Joseph Smith said, “Though nothing can take away the pain of his passing, Bobby’s incredible strength and bravery will be an unforgettable example of being Deptford Strong.” “He was the best of ALL of us”, chief Smith continued.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin released a statment and expressed his condolences, ” It is with great sorrow that I extend my deepest condolences to the mourning family, friends and colleagues of Deptford Township Police Officer Robert “Bobby” Shisler, who lost his fight for survival today.”

Ag Platkin highlighted the bravery of Officer Shisler and commended New Jersey’s police officers, “His passing in the line-of-duty illustrates the risks facing law enforcement, and how every day when they put on the uniform, New Jersey’s police officers also put their lives on the line to make their communities safer. I am grateful for the service and sacrifice of Officer Shisler and police officers across our state, and saddened by this tragic loss. Please keep the Deptford Township Police and Officer Shisler’s family in your prayers. End of Watch: May 7, 2023”.

Officer Shisler was shot in the line of duty on March 10th after getting into a shooting incident with a 24-year-old Mitchell Negron. Investigations revealed that Officer Shisler was conducting a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive when a foot pursuit and struggle ensued leaving Officer Shisler fighting for his life, and Negron pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday May 7, Deptford Township Police Officers, friends, and family all gathered in solidarity as fallen Officer Shisler was transported from the University of Pennsylvania Hospital to the medical examiner’s office at the Philadelphia Public Services Building on North Broad Street.

Deptford Township Police Department/ Facebook

Community members may pay their respects, by visiting Officer Shisler’s patrol vehicle which is currently parked outside the Deptford Township Municipal Building.