The Delaware County District Attorney’s office has announced the arrest of a Delaware County Woman for horrific torture, and sexual/ physical abuse of four children ages 7 to 13 years old.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced that 19-year-old Anais Munoz, has been charged with child endangerment, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and related crimes.

The four victims were abused over a two year period, starting in 2020, when Munoz began living with the family of the victims.

“This is a truly horrifying case involving the physical and mental torture of young victims. Using a wide range of implements, the defendant sought to inflict physical pain on these children – whether by choking them with cords, beating them with a bat, or “branding” them with a straightening iron. Using these implements of torture, the defendant sought to control her young victims – both to keep them from revealing her heinous conduct and to get their cooperation in providing her with sexual pleasure. Furthermore, she used these children to assist her in acquiring drugs on the streets of Chester. These children will bear the physical and emotional scars of the defendant’s conduct for the rest of their lives. Sadly, we can’t undo this tragedy, but rest assured that we will do everything in our power to support these victims and to hold the defendant accountable,” said District Attorney Stollsteimer.

The horrific abuse came to light when Officer Jennifer Jones of the Chester Police Department received a report of child abuse at a residence on W 8th Street in Chester.

Following the report, a forensic interview, and physical examination was conducted.

During the interview, victims were able to describe the physical and sexual abuse that began at the end of 2020.

The victims reported items such as lighters, hammers, torches, cords, hangers, computers, blades, and knives, used to inflict abuse upon them.

A hair straightener was also used on the two oldest victims, inducing burning onto the lower parts of their bodies, including their buttocks, thigh, and genital areas.

In addition to the physical abuse, the two oldest victims were coerced into providing sexual pleasure to the suspect.

The DA’s office said most of the allegations came from the two oldest victims, but the younger victims were able to corroborate the allegations.

Munoz would threaten the victims with additional torture if they would tell their mother about the abuse. This resulted in the victims extensively lying to their mother about their visible injuries.

Most of the sexual abuse and violence occurred late at night when the victim’s parents were asleep.

“The discovery of this horrific abuse is the result of the excellent police work of the Chester Police Department, particularly Officer Jennifer Jones and Captain El’lan Morgan. Without their help, the abuse might have continued into 2023… ” said DA Stollsteimer.

Munoz is currently in custody in New Jersey. It is expected that she will be extradited to Delaware County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

