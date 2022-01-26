Philadelphia (WPHL)- In a Tik Tok video that has now gone viral, a local Delco man begs the question, “Where do you stand in Wawa?”

Mike Nelling of Ridley has now amassed quite the Tik Tok following after posting videos relating to Delaware County and Philadelphia, including one where he pronounces words like ‘water’ and ‘crayon’ in his Delco accent.

Nelling’s most recent viral video debates the best place to stand in Wawa while waiting for food from the counter. Viewers are given a choice;

Blocking the chips.

Blocking the coffee island.

Blocking the prepared food.

Out in the middle in the way of all foot traffic.

Directly in front of the counter like a psychopath.

Or out of the way in a corner where you will not hear your order called.

There doesn’t seem to be a clear winner from responses, but Mike says his favorite spot to stand is near the Coffee Island.