The Media Little League is gearing up to play in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa, tonight at 7 p.m.

PHL17’s Alex Butler spent the morning in Delaware County to find out what local businesses are doing to support the team. Alex visited Pinocchio’s Restaurant, B & E Sportwear, and Old State Tavern.

If you’re looking to support the team, all proceeds from the “Delco vs the World” shirts and 50/50 raffle will go towards the team and their families.