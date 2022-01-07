A Winter Storm that moved into the Philadelphia region early Friday morning resulted in accumulating snow in Delaware and South Jersey for the morning rush. Snow totals varied, for the most part, between 2-5 inches across the tri-state area. PHL17 Meteorologist Monica Cryan reports 3.2inches in New Castle, Delaware. Meanwhile in Buckingham, Bucks County, a little more than four inches fell.

Monica says the snowfall has moved out and the sun will emerge later Friday, but winds will keep the temperatures frigid. Friday and Saturday will have a low of 23 degrees and a high of 33 degrees.