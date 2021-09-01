Delaware Valley Braces for Flooding, Severe Weather from Ida

The remnant low of Ida will pass through the region on Wednesday and Wednesday night bringing excessive rain and severe thunderstorms.

Widespread rain accumulation of 2 to 5 inches is forecast through Thursday before sunrise. Highest amounts will be north and west of 95. Roads and structures along particularly susceptible rivers, creeks, and streams may be impacted. Even areas that normally do not experience flash flooding could flood.

The SPC has issued an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms through Thursday morning. The hazards associated with these thunderstorms are frequent lightning, wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

Numerous gauges are forecast to reach minor to moderate flood stage in our area. Localized major flooding cannot be ruled out.