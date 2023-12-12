An organization that owns several malls across the Delaware Valley has filed for bankruptcy for the second time.

The Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust known as ‘PRIET’, who owns the Philadelphia Fashion District, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Willow Grove Park Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall, among others, voluntarily filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to the company, the filing ensures that “PREIT can continue all business operations without interruption while it obtains necessary approvals for its financial restructuring.”

As part of the filing, PRIET says it executed a Restructuring Support Agreement, which will hopefully help the company emerge from Bankruptcy by early February 2024.

“Today’s announcement will position a restructured PREIT to execute on strategic initiatives to continue transforming its portfolio for the tenants and communities it serves. We look forward to quickly emerging from this process as a financially stronger company with the resources and support to continue creating diverse, multi-use property experiences throughout our portfolio.” Joseph F. Coradino, Chairman and CEO of PREIT.

PREIT promises to pay all vendors, suppliers, and employees during its Chapter 11 proceedings.

This comes as the second time PRIET has filed for bankruptcy in recent years. The first being during the pandemic in November 2020.

This latest filing gives Santa Monica-based Developer, Macerich, full ownership of the Fashion District property.

While no official contract or agreement has been reached, recent talks about the potential NBA 76ers arena in the Fashion District are causing concern for some.

David Adelman, the chairman of 76 Place, wrote on X, “This does not affect our plans or ability to deliver a $1.5 billion world-class arena and residential building.”

As PRIET is hopeful to emerge from bankruptcy in February 2024, this filing will help them reduce their debt by an estimated $880 Million.