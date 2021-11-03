Delaware State Vs Morgan State will be nationally televised on ESPN2

On Thursday night, November, 3rd 2021 Delaware State University will face off against FCS rival Morgan State University under the lights. Coverage starts at 7:30pm eastern time at Hughes Stadium.

Morgan State (0-8) is looking to get their first win of the season going into Thursday losing 8 straight games. Delaware State (4-4) is coming off a big win versus Howard University and is looking to be over .500 after Thursday.

Both of these HBCU’s are super excited for this matchup and is looking to put on a show. Expect clear skies and with a jam packed crowd.

The football game can be watched nationally on ESPN2.

