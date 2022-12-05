Delaware State Police have identified the suspect involved in a series of two carjacking’s and an officer- involved shooting last Friday, December 2nd.

Authorities say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman, from New Castle, Delaware.

The incident began at 7:30 a.m on the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington, DE when police received a call about a person with a gun. When troopers arrived, Wiseman fled on foot and gunshots were fired.

A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School carrying 36 students was hit by stray bullets, but fortunately, no one was injured. It is currently still being investigating whether the bullets came from the suspect or police.

The pursuit continued to the area of route 141 and Route 4 where Wiseman carjacked a victim and drove off.

This led to a lengthy pursuit through the New Castle and Newark areas.

Wiseman then stopped in a cul-de-sac on Old Coochs Bridge Road in Newark, where he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot toward I-95 S.

Police say this is where Wiseman was able to carjack a second vehicle and drive off again. Police fired gunshots and the pursuit continued onto I-95 S in Newark, just south of route 896.

At this point Delaware State Troopers shot at the suspect, and upon contact, Wiseman was found dead from fatal gunshot injuries.

Part of I-95 South was shut down for part of the afternoon on Friday, but all lanes were opened after 4:30 p.m.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Delaware State Police at 1-800-TIP-3333.